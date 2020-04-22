Chief Warrant Officer Yolondria Dixon-Carter was named the new senior warrant officer adviser to the chief of staff of the Army by Gen. James C. McConville. As the senior warrant officer adviser, she will be the voice of more than 13,000 warrants in the active component, about 8,700 in the National Guard, and about 3,500 in the Army Reserve.
A panel of senior warrant officers from around the Army recommended her for the job. She’s only the third warrant officer to hold the position since it was created in 2014 and she’s the first woman.
There’s no one better suited for the position, said Maj. Gen. Roger Cloutier, commanding general, U.S. Army Africa, who served with Dixon-Carter in 2009 in Iraq. He said even in Baghdad, she was an advocate for warrant officers. She organized the brigade’s warrants into a group that met weekly, discussed situations, and provided advice to the commander.
Serving the technical leaders
“I may have the title, but we, the cohort, hold the position,” she said. “Every warrant officer’s input matters; their voice matters.”
Dixon-Carter has set up a Facebook page (facebook.com @ SWOA2CSA) and Twitter (twitter.com @ @SWOA2CSA) account to facilitate her communication with fellow warrant officers across the force.
As part of her job, she will also head up the Army Senior Warrant Officer Council, which last met about a year ago. It is now being reconstituted, she said, pending a final decision by senior Army leaders.
“We’re shaping it,” she said of the council which previously had 30 members. The new council will be smaller, but have better representation, she said. Council members will be senior warrant officers representing staff principle offices across the Department of the Army headquarters as well as the major commands and Army component commands.
People first
One of her most important jobs will be to provide advice on training, development, and education to the Army chief of staff, she said, adding that she’s already been doing that “sometimes unsolicited.”
“A warrant officer will tell you -- not that others wouldn’t -- but our filters are a little different,” she said.
Many of the Army’s senior warrant officers got together to provide their input to the Army Talent Management Conference in mid-February, she said. “It was a beautiful mix” of warrant officers from across the Army and different career fields, she said, providing “winning initiatives” for both warrants and the rest of the force.
Today’s warrant officer cohort is growing, she said, especially in the cyber field.
“We’re not just your technical experts,” she said of warrant officers. “We’re combat leaders, trainers and advisers.”