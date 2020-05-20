In recognition of Mental Health Month, local mental wellness professionals and leaders conducted an online Facebook town hall on mental health, last week.
Now entering the third month of statewide, stay-at-home orders, health experts say the isolation and confinement is taking a toll on mental health.
“Our boundaries at home are now disrupted,” said Dr. Shruti Tewarti, a psychiatrist in Fairfax. “The things I look for in anxiety are changes in behavior. We get concerned about disrupting behavior and daily tantrums.”
Kids acting out is expected
“School is often an escape from what they experience at home,” said Dr. Richmond Hill. “Now that they don’t have that opportunity, there is stress when they’re not able to come together.” Hill is supervisor of secondary school counseling and student support services for Prince William County Public Schools.
Another participant, who primarily works with children, said it is not uncommon to see issues because of disruption, loss and grief.
“A lot of the youth don’t know how they’re feeling. We’ve found that folks may be more irritable when they’re not usually that way, so the best advice for everyone is ‘be kind to yourself,’” said Lisa Madron, executive director at Prince William County Community Services.
“Naming and owning our feelings are important,” Tewarti said. “When you’re by yourself, the most important thing is self-care, or the well will run dry. Have some sort of routine, but not so much that it is wearing on you.”
Madron advised everyone to focus on what they can control.
“Look at your routines: eating, exercise and sleep. Exercise, as much as I hate it, can definitely elevate your mood,” she said. “Find a connection. Even if you’re not being reached, take the time to reach out to someone, yourself. It makes a difference.”
Schedule time with the elderly
Tewarti encourages friends and family to set up weekly check-ins with them, with a phone call or drive-by visit. Children can also make cards and other things for them.
Parenting
Many parents have dual roles, working from home while home-schooling. Hill told those parents, “You’re not failing … this is an unprecedented time.”
“I find that kids learn even without the constant oversight,” Tewarti said. “Do what you can to support your child’s independent learning skills, so they can build the skills to organize, plan and execute.”
Anxiety over returning
Tewarti said people who are worried about returning to the workplace have a valid anxiety.
“It’s about focusing on what you have control over: handwashing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large crowds offers control and risk analysis. We can talk to our kids about that, as well.”
This hour-long town hall is available on insidenova.com.
For more information:
• Fairfax County, fairfaxcounty.gov
• Prince William County, pwcgov.org
• Help for the developmentally disabled, dbhds.virginia.gov.
If in a crisis
• Provides emergency help in Alexandria and Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties.
24/7 resources
• Text “CONNECT” to 855-11 to contact PRS CrisisLink
• PRS CrisisLink, 703-527-4077
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
• Veteran’s Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, press