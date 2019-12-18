The Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area, the annual charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees in the region, has already raised more than $19 million and almost 45,000 volunteer hours for participating CFC charities this year.
With a goal of $34 million, the employees are encouraged to make monetary and volunteer pledges through the CFCNCA as part of their year-end giving plans. The last day to make a pledge is Jan. 12.
“CFC’s first national CFC Spirit Week took place Dec. 2 to 6, and I am pleased to report that nearly $5 million and 5,000 volunteer hours were pledged in that week alone,” said Vince Micone, chairperson of the local federal coordinating committee that oversees the campaign.
“The week incorporated Giving Tuesday and International Volunteer Day, and federal employees and retirees really displayed their generosity and spirit of service through their participation in the week’s activities.”
Local, national, and international charities rely on support from CFC donors every year.
Donations from the federal community have a tremendous impact. Each contribution, no matter the amount, adds up to significant results over a year.
There are nearly 7,000 participating CFC charities serving an array of needs including cancer research; veterans support; animal rescue; clean water; and disaster relief.
In the last 10 years, the CFCNCA has raised about half a billion dollars, impacting people’s lives, globally. Donors to the CFCNCA can donate money or make a volunteerism pledge through cfcnca.org.
Employees and retirees outside the region can look up and donate to their local campaign at cfcgiving.opm.gov.