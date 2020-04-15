Belvoir’s Army Substance Abuse Program has an important message for people struggling with depression or anxiety, especially during this unsettled time due to the pandemic.
“If you are facing alcohol abuse or misuse, you are not alone,” said James Peters, Belvoir’s alcohol and drug prevention coordinator. “Reach out to your local resources.”
During April, Alcohol Awareness Month, ASAP emphasizes awareness and education on alcoholism and alcohol abuse’s causes and effects, and where people can go for help.
Peters said there are a number of options to help Soldiers and their Families, including a new Facebook page, FortBelvoirASAP.
In addition to social media, the Fort Belvoir Community can seek support from:
• Belvoir Hospital Behavioral Health, 571-231-3224
• Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care, 571-231-1375
• Employee Assistance Program, 703-805-5588
With the number of employees working from home, demands put on essential employees, and social isolation, Peters said the coronavirus could serve as a trigger.
“Don’t abuse alcohol. Maybe you are bored or going through some type of depression and the only think [you] can turn to is alcohol,” Peters said.
An ASAP release said alcohol is one of the most commonly used drugs in the U.S. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 54.9% of full-time college students 18 to 22 years old, reported drinking alcohol in the past month.
Among those, 36.9% engaged in binge drinking in the past month and 9.65% engaged in heavy alcohol use. Across the nation, 26.45% of individuals 18 and older reported they have engaged in binge drinking (typically 4 drinks for women and 5 drinks for men in about 2 hours) in the past month, while 6.6% engaged in heavy alcohol use (binge drinking on 5 or more days in a month) in the past month.
Army research shows alcohol abuse can lead to financial hardship; social isolation; depression; health issues; accidents; violent behavior; suicide and loss of family, friends and careers. “Utilize the local ASAP resources,” Peters said. “We can get you pointed in the right direction.”