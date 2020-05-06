Spc. Charles Cherry with the 79th Sustainment Support Command and Sgt. Andrew Paredes, with the 841st Engineer Battalion, support a promotional photoshoot for Army Reserve recruiting at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 25, 2017. Commercial-led advancements in electric vehicle technology have pushed the Army Futures and Concepts Center to take a hard look at the capability and find ways to integrate it throughout the Army’s wheeled-vehicle fleet.