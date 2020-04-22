The entrance at JoAnn Blanks Child Development Center more resembles a hospital setting than a day care center, with staffers in full protective gear of surgical masks, goggles and medical gowns. It’s the new normal for Child and Youth Services workers, who ensure essential employees on Belvoir can continue to focus on their mission while their children are cared for, according to Janet Evans, CYS chief.
“It took so much coordination in a short amount of time. We were operating with such a small staff. We were operating without all the answers,” she said. “We’ve never experienced something like this before.”
Evans decided to get ahead of it by thinking outside the box, and in early March, adopted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on child care protective measures.
“(Belvoir Garrison commander) Col. Greenberg was adamant about keeping us open, so we consulted with Capt. Judy and Col. Stubbs at the hospital, who helped us get gowns and masks, and even gave us one of their cooks – Navy culinary specialist second class Robinson.”
CYS still has plenty of activities, while enforcing social distancing. Through the web and social media, facilities can have virtual story time, family adventures and Lego leagues; DIY home workouts; and drawing, painting and poster contests. Artwork created during the pandemic will then be used around post, once facilities reopen.
For those looking for family activities from home, Army MWR’s annual Young Lives, Big Stories art and writing contest offers military children a chance to share their views on what it means to be part of a military family. This year’s contest is set to start later, with details available from armymwr.com/momc.
The pandemic spread during a time that should be filled with celebration: This is the 40th anniversary of Army Child and Youth Services, which created the first day care programs for military children. A year ago, a prophetic theme was chosen to mark the 2020 milestone: “Overcoming Challenges: Adapting Today for a Stronger Tomorrow.”
“This couldn’t be more appropriate – caring for our mission-critical families and keeping the post running,” Evans said. “The uniqueness of Fort Belvoir is that we have a big footprint with Air Force and Marine families. When we talk about Month of the Military Child, Fort Belvoir is a great representation of that.”
To keep everyone safe and minimize spread of COVID-19, the numerous Child Care Centers across Fort Belvoir had to consolidate, reducing care from 1,300 children to just 75 children of the most essential workers, something JoAnne Blanks’ Director, Amanda Muhammad, said has been challenging and rewarding.
“We’re changing what we typically do, to increase safety and protection procedures for our staff and children. The children are kind of shocked to see us in gear that they don’t typically see us in - masks and goggles. Picking them up from the curb is something new, and the children are seeing us in a different light.”
Muhammad said the hardest part of this has been displacing families that need child care.
“We’re not able to provide child care for families that probably need it. Because of all these safety precautions we have to have in place.”
Evans wanted families to know that the the 40th anniversary celebrations have been postponed, but not cancelled.
“We were going to be doing a birthday party, and tying the whole theme of the 40th anniversary into Month of the Military Child. We have moved it to September, to our fall festivals. We’re doing virtual celebrations, and if you go to our web page, you can see a lot of that,” Evans said.
Perhaps the most memorable part of all this for Evans was the CYS staff response.
“We have some amazing staff. They answered the call. They said ‘let us work’. Joanne Blanks is filled with staff and children, because those staff couldn’t be more proud to do what they’re doing. That resonates on our commitment to military children – whatever that looks like today or into the future.”
Susan Merkner contributed to this article.
For more: armymwr.com/momc