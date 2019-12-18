To maximize resident participation and feedback, the Army extended the closing date for its online housing-satisfaction surveys until Friday. The surveys, one on Army-owned and -leased housing, and another on privatized housing, were originally scheduled to close Dec. 13.
“Army Soldiers, civilians, retirees and their families deserve the highest-quality housing and services possible, and resident feedback will drive future resources to this end state,” said Gen. Gus Perna, commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command. “This extension allows more residents to provide Army leaders their perspectives on what we are doing well and where we need to improve.”
Both surveys, which take about ten minutes to complete, are being administered by an independent, third-party organization called CEL & Associates. All surveys are confidential, and the reporting structure ensures the Army will not see responses unless CEL is satisfied that participants’ anonymity is retained.
Approximately 100,000 survey invitations were emailed to residents in November. Residents who have not yet received an emailed invitation should contact their local housing offices.