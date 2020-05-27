Growing up in a small fishing village on the southeast coast of China, Meirong never imagined that, one day, she’d be recognized as an elite leader in the U.S. Army.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Meirong Magee was recently selected for the Army’s prestigious Gen. Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award. The human resources technician at 25th Infantry Division is one of only four warrant officers and two dozen captains to get the Army award this year for exemplifying the ideals of duty, honor and country.
“It was not an easy path for me to be where I am and who I am today,” she said. “I cannot thank enough my past and present leaders and mentors who believed in me and guided me along the way.” She added the award is actually a reflection of their leadership.
Fisherman’s daughter
Mei Wang was born in Dong Tou, a village in China’s Fujian Province where “everybody knows each other,” she said.
Her father was a fisherman and her mother was a housewife. Her hometown was southeast of Fuzhou, a city with a population of about 7 million and the capital of the province. Fuzhou had been a thriving seaport since the days of the Ming Dynasty and was one of five cities in China completely open to western trade and missionaries.
Mei’s family lived in a county directly across from the island of Taiwan. Beginning in the late 1980s, the people of her county began a massive emigration to western nations, like the U.K. and the U.S.
As a young girl, Mei actually had dreams of someday joining the People’s Liberation Army in China. After beginning school, though, she was impressed with her instructors, there, and decided to instead aim her sights on becoming a teacher.
She attended a competitive high school that’s one of the best in preparing students for college.
At university, she studied hard for more than three years to become a physics teacher.
Faced with a dilemma
Just months before graduation, however, she received word that her family had been accepted for immigration into the U.S. She could either finish college or go with her family, she said, and chose to accompany her family.
She immigrated to the U.S. in 2007 and her family eventually settled in Massachusetts.
Mei had learned some basic English words in high school and college, she said, but couldn’t hold a full conversation. She felt lucky she was given a chance to work as a waitress, which helped her learn English.
New adventure
One day, she learned a customer she was serving was Chinese-American and a U.S. Soldier, and they began talking about the profession.
“I said, ‘You know what, let me give it a try.’ I had a dream to be a Soldier. So I went ahead and took a test,” she said, adding she’s an ‘adventure person’ at heart.
In October 2007, she enlisted in the Army.
“It wasn’t easy at the beginning,” she said, because of the language barrier. She only understood about a third of what they were telling her at the Military Entrance Processing Station and was unsure of everything she was committing to.
“I’m not a big fan of working outside,” she said, so they put her in an inside job, in an HR position that requires a high level of English. She met people who helped and mentored her.
“The people around me supported me and believed in me,” she said. “They got me to where I am today.”
Mei is getting to know new people now at the 25th Infantry Division, having just transferred there, from the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade. There, the brigade commander nominated her for the MacArthur award.
When she moves to a new location, she tries to spend time in one-on-one conversations to understand the Soldiers, she said. Some have clear goals.
Others she must “help them to find their motivation.”
“I wouldn’t say I can read people well, but I do my best to get to know them,” she added.
Respecting each other is the most important thing, she said.
She doesn’t believe the values of the people in China and America are all that different. “I think human beings, no matter what race or color, what country, are the same deep down. They all share the same “key core value” of caring about each other.
It’s important to care for your Soldiers, she said, “because it’s not about you, it’s about how can you serve them.”
Note – MacArthur Leadership awards ceremony, usually in May or June, has been tentatively moved to October.