Memorial Day marked the start of 101 Days of summer, an Army campaign that reminds Soldiers, civilians, retirees, and family members about following safety while involved in off-duty and summer activities.
While safety is an all-year effort, this campaign emphasizes the importance of recognizing summer activities present unique opportunities for risks. Therefore, we should plan summer fun with safety in mind and remind ourselves about social distancing to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases.
Belvoir’s Army Substance Abuse Program wants everyone to enjoy their favorite activities, while avoiding alcohol impairment and large gatherings, to mitigate high-risk behaviors.
Tips to secure a happy and safe summer:
Boating
Alcohol impairs vision and motor skills to safely operate a motor vehicle in normal operating conditions. Therefore, drinking and boating poses additional risks. Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. Additionally, intoxicated passengers can lead to slips on deck, falls overboard, or accidents at the dock. Everyone on board needs to wear a life jacket and drinking while boating should be avoided. Moreover, ensure someone on land knows your water travel plans, in case you have an emergency while boating.
Heat
Whether on the road or outside, heat plus alcohol can equal trouble.
Heat causes perspirations, while alcohol ignites dehydration.
Watch for signs of heat stress and heat stroke. Some symptoms may include increased body temperature; dizziness; headache; muscle weakness; fainting; nausea; and vomiting occurs as a body becomes more dehydrated. Take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
• Wear loose fitting clothing, a hat and sunglasses to prevent UV overexposure.
• Remember sunscreen.
Driving
When on vacation, drivers may be on unfamiliar routes, hauling a boat or camper, and distracted by additional passengers. Adding alcohol to the mix puts many lives at risk – the driver, passenger and everyone else on the roads.
Misusing alcohol or prescription drugs can have significant, traumatic effects on health and financial wellbeing, especially if you need medical treatment or are involved in a vehicle accident. No one should ever drink and drive … not even one alcoholic beverage.
The Fort Belvoir community cannot afford to lose a Service member, family member or civilian employee to a preventable injury.
Now is the time to evaluate and ensure all aspects of your summer safety initiatives are in order. None of these tips do any good, if safety isn’t a top priority in each and every 101 days of summer. So, when you go out and enjoy activities, remember Be Safe and Stay Healthy.
More information is available from the ASAP Prevention Coordinator, 703-805-1010.