Service members can sometimes be spotted by their regulation haircuts, but since the pandemic forced Virginia to shelter at home more than 10 weeks ago, there has not been any service available to get a haircut – until now.
All three Belvoir barber shops reopened last week, with some conditions. According to Garrison command guidance discussed in a recent virtual town hall, haircuts for men and women are offered only to active duty Service members by appointment only, and you must arrive for your appointment in uniform, with a face covering. Services are limited to haircuts. Additionally, Service members must provide their contact information, in case contact tracing becomes necessary.
That was not a problem for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Dustin Williams, who was more than ready for a trim Sunday morning, though he was disappointed he had to get in uniform for the service. Sgt. Joshua Pitzer admitted that the hair stylists make it look easy. “It’ll be good not to have to cut my own hair,” he said, since creating a smooth taper toward the top was harder than he thought.
Brooke Clifton, a stylist at the Town Center barbershop, said after working there for more than a year, the new normal is definitely different.
“It’s not as crazy as I thought it would be. Everyone is following regulations as they should, so it makes our job easier, too,” she said, adding that everyone seemed very eager to get back to regulation. “My clients have been excited, telling me, ‘oh, I can’t wait for this haircut.’”
According to Col. Michael Greenberg, garrison commander, the reopening of services will take into consideration the installation’s ability to ensure that safety standards are maintained. “What we are going to do is make our best effort to work within the conditions and standards to maintain safety. That is my priority,” added Greenberg.
The garrison commander has not indicated when retirees and civilians will be able to jump in the chair.