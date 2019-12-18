Workhouse Military Arts Initiative – Open Studio
Workhouse Art Center – Military in the Arts Initiative, Saturday, noon-3 p.m., provides free, weekly therapeutic and fine arts open studio opportunities exclusively for active duty, Reserve and retired Service members. No previous art experience is necessary and service dogs are welcome.
Call 703-584-2929 for more.
Legal Assistance Office CLOSED
The Legal Assistance Office is closed for all services Tuesday-Dec. 27 and again, Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Officers’ Club
Dance to a live DJ and ring in the New Year, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. with a four course gourmet dinner, a glass of champagne for the toast, party favors and continental breakfast. The cost is $90 per person and reservations open Monday and are required. Purchase tickets at the Officers’ Club, or by phone at 703-780-0930 ext. 600.
Mount Vernon by Candlelight
Tour Mount Vernon by Candlelight, Sunday, 4:45-8:30 p.m. Tour George and Martha Washington’s home by candlelight and learn more about holiday traditions in 18th century Virginia. For tickets and pricing, www.mountvernon.org.
Tax Center Volunteers Needed
The Fort Belvoir Legal Assistance Office needs volunteers to help prepare state and federal income taxes for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers will get training and a chance to help out the military community. Interested volunteers call Ralph Joyner, 703-805-4370.
Leisure Travel Services
Leisure Travel Services is a one-stop shop for patrons looking for a weekend getaway, discounted tickets, promotional hotel rates, or a trip to far off lands. They offer vacation packages, reduced-rate tickets for Disney Parks, Kings Dominion, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, Baltimore Aquarium, Universal Studio, movie theaters, and more. LTS is located in the Community Center, 1200 Taylor Road. View a list of discounted tickets and travel options on Belvoir.armymwr.com. For more, call 703-805-3714.
Youth Ministries
The Religious Support Office has active middle and high school programs for each faith community on Fort Belvoir comprised of weekly meetings, small groups, retreats, conferences, contemporary worship and other activities. For more info, Catholic: 703-806-5745; Jewish: 703-806-3393; Protestant: 703-806-3958.