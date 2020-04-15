Job opportunities
The Joint Personal Property Shipping Office, Fort Belvoir has two temporary jobs available for transportation assistant, inspector. One is through September, the other, not to exceed three years. The deadline to apply has been extended through April.
Duties are: inspects contractor performance at owner’s residence and at warehouse during packing and unpacking; provides counseling and help on a variety of transportation services to DoD personnel and their families; inspects contractor warehouses to ensure storage methods are proper. Prior experience with PCS or household goods is beneficial. Both positions require a valid state driver’s license and will have flexible schedules.
Resumes can be submitted through April to Kimberly.r.valvo.civ@mail.mil.
Cloth-mask collection
The American Red Cross at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital is currently collecting cloth masks to use at local hospitals. Masks need to meet CDC guidelines and need to be made from clean, unused fabric. Contact the Red Cross, 202-695-5347, to coordinate drop off; or send masks, preferably via UPS or FedEx, by April 24, to:
American Red Cross
Fort Belvoir Community Hospital
9300 DeWitt Loop
Oaks Pavilion, Room O1.207
Fort Belvoir, VA 22060
Belvoir Employment Readiness Program
Job opportunities are expanding in the federal government, in response to the pandemic. Many of the positions being advertised are developmental and allow potential employees to get their foot in the door and get on-the-job training.
To get a federal resume competitive, DoD ID card holders can get help via e-mail to laureen.t.dupree.civ@mail.mil.
Military Spouse Employment Partner has work-from-home opportunities at Sutherland.
Complete details are available from laureen.t.dupree.civ@mail.mil.
Some of the positions are:
• Customer service associate, chat, medical coder
• Remote mortgage underwriter
• Associate, medical coding
• Work-at-home, 2-3 month contracts, customer service and tech support
• Work-at-home insurance advisers
• Customer service team manager