Getting a Belvoir visitor’s pass just became easier, thanks to a new online process, Fort Belvoir’s physical security chief Amber Flores announced during a Facebook town hall, May 21.
The new, virtual expedited process allows visitors to complete online applications to expedite background checks to get Fort Belvoir passes, without having to go into the Visitor Center.
“We understand it’s been difficult and time-consuming to renew passes,” Flores said. “We have been extending the length of passes, but I think this is going to be much more helpful.”
Flores said her office “teamed up with the public affairs office over the last couple of weeks to help streamline the process to receive” a new initial pass or requesting to renew a pass.
Under the new procedure, visitors will only have to make one trip to pick up their pass, after they receive an automated message the pass is ready. Passes are usually ready within 72 hours of the online request.
To begin the online application, visitors must go to Belvoir’s website, home.army.mil/belvoir, and click on the link on the right, installation access and gates. Once on that page, go to the installation access and visitor information link. The applications can be emailed or printed and hand-delivered at the temporary visitor’s center at Tulley Gate for processing. Hand-delivered applications can be picked up after processing.
Visitors have two renewable pass options: unsponsored and sponsored. An unsponsored pass is good for up to 90 days for use at Tulley or Lieber gates only. Sponsored passes are valid for up to a year and can be used at any gate. Visitors should be aware that due to the current Health Protection Condition status, only the Tulley, Pence and Farrar gates are open. Updated gate access information is available on the website.
To get a sponsored pass, the visitor must be sponsored by someone who works or lives on Belvoir. The sponsor must be DoD civilian or active duty U.S. military. If living on the installation, the sponsor must be active duty military or family member 18 or older. Contractors, including those with a CAC that has a green strip, cannot be sponsors.
Visitor groups can also use the new expediting process. Flores recommended group events submit an event pre-vet list. The combined list can be at the gate for the day of the event, instead of requiring each person to pick up a pass.
Expedited visitor passes will only be granted when state-issued driver’s license or state-issued identification card information is included on the application. Taxis, Ubers, Lyfts, and other for-hire vehicles are not eligible for visitor passes.