Federal Voting Assistance Workshop
Tenant organization voting officers and Army unit voting officers are invited to attend the Federal Voting Assistance Workshop, Feb. 18 in the Sharp Building, 1099 Hannah Lane at 9 a.m. Contact Stephan Patterson, 703-805-1061 or Kurtis Schell at 703-428-7614.
Bird count volunteers needed
Fort Belvoir has been conducting Bird Counts on post since 1911. Fort Belvoir’s Directorate of Public Works, Environmental Division is looking for volunteers to assist in this important environmental effort, which will take place Dec. 29, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations on post. To register or for more information, call 703-806-0048, or email monica.m.mundrick.ctr@mail.mil.