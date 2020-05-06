As authorized by the Office of Personnel Management and in coordination with the White House COVID-19 Task Force, the Combined Federal Campaign of the National Capital Area launched a special solicitation, in response to the pandemic. This solicitation provides federal employees, Service members; postal workers and retirees another chance to support their favorite charities, with a new or supplemental pledge.
“The global coronavirus pandemic has caused a strain that is felt everywhere,” said Vince Micone, chairperson of the local federal coordinating committee that oversees the CFCNCA. “Some of our supported nonprofit organizations are facing increased demands as they are on the front lines responding to urgent needs,” he said. “Many are struggling with reduced resources.”
The annual, charitable giving program for federal employees and retirees is reopening, outside of its usual timeframe, until June 30. New or returning donors can pledge through CFC online at cfcnca.org. Donors can also pledge volunteer hours to a local or favorite charity during this period.
“This special solicitation period will empower charities that support us in times of need,” Micone said. “We can ease their burden and, in turn, benefit our communities locally, nationally and internationally, with our generosity.”
Note the following CFC details:
• Donors can designate gifts to one or more of the over 6,000 local, national and international approved and vetted organizations in last year’s charity list.
• Donations during this emergency period will be distributed to the charities as unrestricted funds without withholding any distribution fees.
• 2019 donors may supplement their existing commitment with an electronic credit, debit or ACH gift.
• Any employee or retiree who did not pledge via payroll deduction in fall 2019 can add a payroll-funded gift through the CFC.
• Federal employees or retirees who want to donate or learn more, can visit cfcnca.org.