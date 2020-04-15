The Army Criminal Investigation Command continues to recommend being suspicious of anyone offering unsolicited advice on prevention, protection or recovery during the current pandemic.
“With the passing of the nearly $2 trillion dollar stimulus bill, cybercriminals around the world are already looking at ways to exploit it,” said Edward Labarge, director, CID’s Major Cybercrime Unit. “During tax season, we see a massive uptick in the amount of tax-related fraud schemes. With the new stimulus bill, we night see a massive uptick in the amount of stimulus and debt relief scams circulating on the internet.”
Labarge encourages people to, “ignore all phone calls, emails, and text messages of anyone asking you for personal information to receive stimulus aid.” The U.S. Government will not ask you for your private information. If you believe you’ve been a victim of a scam, contact your nearest CID office.
Types of scams
Medical supply, treatment: There are no FDA-approved home test kits. Scammers will also offer to sell fake cures, vaccines or COVID-19 test kits. Ignore social media or other online offers for test kits or vaccinations to treat or prevent the disease. Visit fda.gov to learn more. Be cautious when ordering personal protective equipment, like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer or other medical or health equipment that is in high demand.
Stimulus check fraud: With the recent approval of stimulus checks, scammers will be especially creative to get personal and banking information by using imposter schemes, robocalls, emails or texts requesting information to “ensure” payment is received on time. The stimulus check will likely be a one-time, direct payment delivered by the IRS to taxpayers mainly through direct deposit based on the previous year’s tax return. There is no need to sign up and no one from the IRS will call or email you to confirm personal or bank information.
Imposter: Don’t respond to texts, emails or phone calls requesting personal, banking or health information. Scammers are also contacting people, pretending to be doctors, hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, or claiming before treatment can be given demand payment.
Charity: During challenging times, scammers know people want to help others less fortunate and will exploit this generosity soliciting donations for individuals, groups or areas affected by COVID-19.
Labarge said the Major Cybercrime Unit continues to “aggressively pursue cybercriminals, both domestic and abroad, who target our Soldiers and their families in their online campaigns.”
For more information and to report a crime, visit cid.army.mil.