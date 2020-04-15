Soldiers and families locked into untenable lease agreements due to pandemic-related, stop-movement order can access legal support to reduce their financial obligation.
Under the Service Member Civil Relief Act, SCRA, Soldiers can terminate their lease agreement with permanent-change-of-station or deployment orders that exceed 90 days, according to officials.
Some families might have entered a new lease agreement before a PCS, said Melissa Halsey, legal assistance policy division chief for the Office of the Judge Advocate General. When the stop-movement order nullified a Soldier’s PCS orders, they may now be forced to maintain multiple households, and the recourse is unclear.
Leasing disputes
Individuals caught in a leasing dispute should first reach out to their landlord or property management office to try and resolve the issue at the lowest, Halsey said. If that doesn’t work, Soldiers should notify their chain of command and consult with a legal assistance attorney.
“We are suggesting Service members contact their landlords directly and explain their situation,” Halsey said. “They should then ask the landlord to end their lease voluntarily.”
Army G-1 recently released a message to provide impacted personnel with guidance, Halsey said.
Within the ALARACT, Soldiers have access to example letters to help them cancel a lease agreement or pause rent obligations.
Individuals can also look into any state-specific laws or federal relief to provide support. For example, the Federal Housing Finance Agency offers mortgage relief to borrowers impacted by COVID-19. At any point, Soldiers can contact their installation legal assistance office for more guidance or support, she added.
If personnel cannot reach a termination agreement with their landlord, they can work with their chain of command and legal office to get new orders, which allows them to cancel their rent or lease contract under the SCRA.
Current lease
While under the stop-movement order, Soldiers should try to maintain their lease with their current property manager until they are authorized to PCS, since there is no legal requirement for a landlord to re-lease a property to an existing tenant, Halsey said.
Soldiers should notify their chain of command if they terminated their lease in preparation for a move and if their landlord refuses to let them continue to occupy the property, Halsey said.
Personnel may be authorized a short-distance move with their household goods due to the involuntary tour extension, she said.
“Since COVID-19 has come to our shores, active-duty Srvice members and members of the National Guard and Reserve have shouldered new burdens as they work to protect our country,” said Eric S. Dreiband, the assistant attorney general with the civil rights division.
“We owe it to them to ensure that COVID-19 does not jeopardize their economic livelihood,” Dreiband said.
Soldiers should also be aware of the 6% interest-rate reduction on all pre-service financial obligations under the SCRA, Halsey said.
This applies to automobile loans, credit card debt, student loans and other forms of credit.
Soldiers called up to active duty to support COVID-19 efforts can get a reduced interest-rate benefit.
For mortgages, trust deeds, or other mortgage-related securities, the interest rate reduction to 6% extends for up to a year after their military service duration, officials said. For all other credit obligations, the interest rate reduction to 6% remains in place until the Soldier leaves military service.
Individuals can apply for the interest-rate reduction at any point during their military careers, she added.
When a valid interest rate reduction request is provided to a creditor, the credit must forgive all amounts charged over 6% from the point the Soldier entered military service, which could include retroactively forgiving any amount charged over the lowered rate.