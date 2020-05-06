On Friday, Commissaries worldwide will join Fort Belvoir in providing daily employee screenings before they start their shifts. This includes baggers and affiliated contractors.
According to John Blythe, store director, Fort Belvoir Commissary, employee screenings have already been underway at the Fort Belvoir Commissary. Customers also now undergo temperature checks prior to being allowed to enter.
As other stores receive their infrared thermometers, the screening will include temperature checks. If a temperature check determines anyone is a potential risk, they will be directed to go home and contact their health care provider. They can return to work once they have no signs of a fever or illness, and they will be screened again.
“Military resale is good at evolving and adapting, and screening the people who work in our stores is the first step in a new normal that helps reduce the risk of transmission for everyone,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, DoD special assistant for Commissary operations. “We should expect to operate like this for the foreseeable future.”
Bianchi, who is also the CEO of the Navy Exchange Service and Command, said his Navy Exchange stores are also preparing to implement these procedures for the personnel working in their facilities.
“There are probably going to be many commercial businesses that start implementing temperature checks for employees and wearing face coverings, so this should be no surprise to anyone, as they may experience this in many aspects of their personal lives,” he said.
DECA has implemented a series of COVID-19 safety measures, including:
• Anyone, including customers, entering a store must wear a face covering
• Stores have plexiglass sneeze shields in all regular checkouts
• Commissary personnel wipe down checkout areas, product display cases, restrooms and shopping carts with disinfectant, and practice routine hand washing and other basic sanitation measures
• Touchless credit card processing eliminates the need for the customer to sign
• Customers scan their own ID cards so cashiers can provide them touchless transactions
• Reusable bag usage has been banned
• Only authorized customers, including disabled veterans with VHIC cards, can enter a commissary. Visitors are no longer permitted.