Online COVID-19 resource
The Defense Digital Service designed an online tool for the DoD community to assess potential COVID-19 symptoms. Called MySymptoms.mil, the anonymous tool does not diagnose disease but assesses the likelihood someone may have COVID-19 based on a series of simple, health-related questions and then provides information on how to seek further advice. Though designed with DoD personnel in mind, the public may use it.
Virtual Army education
Stay connected with your Army education counselor through virtual counseling, which is accessible via phone, email or by appointment via the Global Video Chat/Video Service. For questions, contact Belvoir’s ACES staff members:
• TA, CA & GoArmyEd, 703-805-9268 or 9267
• Transitioning counseling, 703-805-9265
• Career skills, 703-805-9270
• Testing, 703-805-9261
• MLF, classrooms, 703-805-9254
Military spouse fellowships
Military Spouses with a penchant for personal finance and a passion for helping others can develop a career as an accredited financial counselor. The training and testing for certification is free. The deadline to apply is June 1, found under certification and training at afcpe.org.
Accredited financial counselors provide financial counseling within the military community while they achieve their professional goals. Counselors have portable, job-related marketability and develop financial management skills to support their own family.
Questions can be e-mailed to militaryspouse@afpce.org.
Virtual financial services
Belvoir offers hour-long financial counseling classes on developing a realistic budget and spend plan; and saving and investing, with TSP in mind. Additionally, financial questions and counseling calls are accepted, weekdays, 9-10 a.m., 571-499-3543.
Interested people should call for virtual meeting ID numbers and passwords.
RSVP via e-mail to pfc.belvoir.usa@zeiders.com for secure links and call-in numbers.
2nd ID reunion
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division at any time. For information about the association and its 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Mo., Sept. 23-27.
Info is available from 2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or Bob Haynes, 2idahq@comcast.net, 224-225-1202.