It was a case of, “hey you, somebody wants to volunteer,” said Maj. Victoria Majar, who was Fort Belvoir Community Hospital’s chief of anatomic pathology. “Suddenly, I was learning about information technology stuff and setting up an ICU.”
At one point, Majar said, virtual health was her side gig, but now it has become her focus as the hospital’s new chief of virtual medicine.
Telehealth uses IT and a variety of other communication systems to deliver patient care from a distance. Majar said there are two forms: synchronous care is bi-directional communication, like virtual, doctor-patient appointments; and asynchronous care is, for instance, a radiologist reading scans remotely. She said there is an explosion of growth in both aspects of care.
“Patients can call in for their virtual appointments, using a mobile device or laptop, and each specialty creates a specific workflow unique to them. We’ve been leveraging that to maintain the same level of care with a lot less risk of exposure for patients,” she said.
Benefits inpatient care
Col. John Shermer, a pulmonary and critical care physician, began working with Majar on increasing the capability of its intensive care unit through telemedicine.
“TeleICU is used to augment our capacity. We don’t always have a doctor here who has critical-care training,” Shermer said. “Doctors can conference in remotely, and the remote doctor can see the patient, talk to the patient, monitor vitals and use a protocol to figure out what needs to be done,” said Shermer.
Majar explained how telemedicine has expanded both the reach of specialists, while helping patients who need it most.
“Now, you can do specialty consultations in real-time, and you don’t have to have those specialists in house. It saves patient travel costs and telemedicine is helpful for patients with mobility issues or have problems traveling. It also saves the hospital money in referrals, if the patient can be seen within the DoD,” she said.
Shermer agreed, pointing out that “from an ICU standpoint, by tapping into an existing DoD critical care network, we save the cost of having to hire and retain several critical care physicians.”
“COVID-19 has ramped up use of virtual meetings and virtual health, and will change how we use it going forward,” said Shermer. “It’s an exciting time for us.”