When garrison stood up a COVID courtesy patrol, to keep everyone safe with face coverings and social distancing protocols, Headquarters Battalion secured manpower from numerous units: Defense Logistics Agency; Army Legal Services Agency; Army Cyber; Joint Personnel Recovery Agency; and the Army Intelligence and Security Command.
“The courtesy patrol is designed to do compliance patrols within the PX, commissary, restaurants on 12th Street, and the shopettes,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michel Fraser, Headquarters Battalion. “We’ll expand to other facilities as they open up,” such as the barbershops, which opened last weekend, she said.
“Its mission is just to ensure we’re adhering to the garrison commander’s policy of face coverings. When you walk around, you see that everybody is compliant with the policy. We are just reinforcing it as we walk around,” she said.
Maj. Sean Zehtab, a USALSA trial attorney, while on patrol last week, said it’s all about reinforcing the directive, which seems to be universally embraced.
“Everyone is trying to pitch in to assist the installation’s mission. People are generally wearing their masks. I’ve had to issue one or two corrections, but people understand,” he said. “It’s usually just people being uncomfortable wearing this for long periods of time, when they’re shopping. They’re trying to do their best,” he said.
Zehtab said his primary job as trial attorney has remained pretty consistent throughout the pandemic, and he’s glad to help keep people vigilant trying to comply with garrison safety procedures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. “It’s a chance to serve your country, when they need you the most. I love the people and our mission.”
Staff Sgt. Andrew Belmont, garrison training room NCOIC, has done several patrols so far, and agreed compliance remains high.
“What my team has encountered, so far, is people wearing masks, but some have it below their nose. But, all in all, once they’re instructed to put it on or pull it up to cover their nose, they comply,” Belmont said. “What we signed up for in the military is to help people out. That’s what we’re doing now – to make sure in the environment that we’re in is safe for everybody.”
As Belmont began his patrol at the PX entrance, he noticed a Starbucks employee 20 yards away who had her face covering down on her chin. As he walked her way, she moved her mask up over her nose, causing Belmont to say, “The employees recognize us now. We don’t even have to say anything – they just fix it,” he said, while still logging the infraction on his log, and walking on.