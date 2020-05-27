The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced last week that the Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact for the decommissioning and dismantling of Belvoir’s deactivated SM-1 nuclear power plant has been finalized.
According to Brenda Barber, project manager with the Corps of Engineers – Baltimore District, the assessment determined the decommissioning would have no significant impacts. Most adverse impacts would be short-term and temporary, and be limited to onsite construction activities.
“Overall, the EA determined that the removal of the deactivated SM-1 nuclear reactor would have long-term beneficial impacts on some resources assessed, primarily by returning the site to its natural state by removing all of the former reactor components, …and all associated low-level radioactivity in the soils,” Barber wrote in a media release.
Barber said the team is now focused on completing the Decommissioning Planning in preparation for awarding a decommissioning contract, by September 2020, with work on site beginning in early 2021.
“We are excited to be a part of this process,” said Chris Landgraf, acting director of Belvoir Garrison Public Works. “Fort Belvoir is looking forward to the successful completion of this project in FY25. We will work closely with the Corps to ensure this project meets all regulatory requirements and that Fort Belvoir receives a clean site back from the Corps, when this project is concluded.”
SM-1 was the Army’s first nuclear powered, electricity-generating station and the first pressurized water reactor to be connected to an electrical grid in the U.S. SM-1 operated from 1957 to 1973 and was deactivated between 1973 and 1974.
For more, see the Army Corps of Engineers project website: nab.usace.army.mil/SM-1.