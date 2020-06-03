The volume of calls they get are, on average, less than what they dealt with in previous jobs. But, in their roles as safety dispatchers at Belvoir’s emergency communications center, Lindsay Kauten and Gustave Anderson see themselves fulfilling the same purpose, regardless of location.
“I like the continuity to be there, when someone needs help and you can meet the need,” Kauten said. “I love being able to help them, even on their worst day. I can be a calming voice.”
Anderson agreed.
“I like working with a small number of individuals toward the same goal,” Anderson said.
Of the two, Kauten is the veteran. She has been a dispatcher for almost 15 years, including nearly four at Belvoir, since coming from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Anderson joined Belvoir in January and has served as a dispatcher since December 2011.
Kauten became a dispatcher after seeing an ad for an opening in Charles County, Md. She’d been an EMT since 2003 and wanted to try dispatching.
“‘It can’t be too hard, I thought,’” Kauten said. “That first year was a little rough. I wasn’t sure I could do it.”
Kauten eventually grew accustomed to the wide range of calls she received.
“The workload is a lot less, but we do get slammed,” Kauten said of working at Fort Belvoir. “Things have dropped even further, because of COVID-19.”
Kauten, who has received two life-saving medals during her time at Belvoir, is the lead dispatcher. She oversees other dispatchers and ensures they are properly trained in their duties, while helping them become more comfortable in their roles.
“I strive to motivate dispatchers and encourage camaraderie amongst them, making for a positive work environment,” Kauten said.
Anderson has felt welcomed since coming from Fauquier County.
“It’s been a smooth transition,” Anderson said. “There’s good leadership that steers me in the right direction.”
Anderson arrived at Belvoir after another dispatcher, who Anderson had previously trained and now worked here, told him about an opening. Although he has to commute from Fauquier, Anderson liked the idea of a federal job..
After leaving the Army in 2011, where he served just under four years as a combat engineer, Anderson worked as a volunteer for five years at the Purcellville Fire Department in Loudoun County, when he considered becoming a dispatcher.
“I thought I would be good at it,” Anderson said. “I knew nothing about it.”
Anderson said the biggest adjustment has been learning Belvoir’s computer system. But the core principles of dispatch work remain the same.
At the moment, Anderson is teleworking as he gets up to speed with training and accreditation.
“There is a ton of stuff to learn, but I am catching on pretty quick,” Anderson said.