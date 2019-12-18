Reigning Commander’s Cup champion, Defense Logistics Agency, gave spectators a high-intensity exhibition of the unit cohesion and athletic grit that keeps the unit at the top of the rankings across intramural sports, when the team overwhelmed 12th Aviation Battalion, 75-47 in an early season basketball showdown, Dec. 10 at Wells Field House.
DLA’s anchor on both ends of the hardwood was long-time veteran center, Farron Byrd, one of the ablest athletes in Belvoir’s hoops program. Bringing down a string of boards, Byrd kept his offense thriving, with follow-up buckets deep inside the lane and rapid-fire passes back outside. Right out of the starting gate, DLA guards, Josh Kovalski and Earl Monkou, unleashed DLA’s legendary passing choreography that kept 12th Aviation scrambling as guards, John Holliday and Wes Griffiths sunk shots from all over the court.
The 12th Aviation Bn., however, managed to keep a rout in check with the always-dedicated offensive efforts of guards, John Stephens and three-point specialist, Marcus Camarena. Down low, forwards Alex Denton and Lorenzo Dennie, hit a series of clean baseline shots, courtesy of the unflagging board-crashing expertise of center, Cole Hasselbring, limiting DLA’s lead to 37- 21, at halftime.
Unfortunately for the aviation battalion, DLA kicked off the second period with an amplified performance of its passing and shooting prowess showcased in the first. Shot after shot from the three-point arc found nothing but net and Kovalski, Monkou and Griffiths continually barreled into the lane for foul-drawing lay-ins.
When the game clock finally expired, DLA put a sweeping, 75-47 victory into the week-2 books.
Intramural basketball games are played Tuesdays and Thursdays through January, with the season culminating in a single-elimination championship tournament between the 10 top-seeded teams.
For information about Fort Belvoir’s intramural sports program and the annual Commander’s Cup title race, call Justin Fitzgerald, 703-806-5093. Athletes can also contact their unit representative to sign up and get schedules.
For weekly game schedules, scores and standings, visithttps://www.quickscores.com/belvoirmwr.
For more photos, visit