The Defense Department is committed to protecting the nation’s security and its people, by issuing identification cards to people requiring access to government systems and facilities, and to eligible people authorized to receive Uniformed Service benefits and privileges.
The department is equally committed to the safety of our personnel and beneficiaries, including retirees and other high-risk populations. This includes ensuring continued access to healthcare and other benefits during this time of increasing precaution and restrictions in response to Coronavirus.
The Belvoir ID card facility continues to operate under regular hours by appointment only, weekdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointments are available through rsl.dmdc.osd.mil/rsl.
Services currently available at Belvoir include replacing lost CAC or ID cards, initial DEERS enrollment, and emergency PIN resets. Pin resets are the only service available at Belvoir without an appointment. For more information, visit home.army.mil/belvoir or call 703-805-5578.
Service members, families and retirees can also use the online appointment system to find other ID card offices in the National Capital Region with available appointments and walk-in service.
The following CAC and ID card guidance is in effect through September 30.
Common Access Cards
CAC transactions shall be limited to initial issuance or reissuance of a CAC within 30 days of expiration; CACs shall not be reissued due for information changes, like promotions and name changes.
The policy memorandum allowing transferring DoD civilians to retain their CAC will be reissued.
Uniformed Services ID Cards
• If a cardholder’s affiliation is unchanged, USID cards which expired on or after January 1, are authorized for continued benefit use through September.
• Termination of cardholder affiliation with the DoD or termination of benefit eligibility shall be verified electronically prior to confiscating an expired USID card with an expiration date on or after Jan. 1.
• Remote USID card renewals and reissuance shall be expanded.
• Remote family member enrollment/eligibility updates are authorized.
• Remote USID card initial issuance for first-time issuance or replacement of lost/stolen ID card is authorized.
• All remotely-issued USID cards shall be issued with an expiration date not to exceed one year from the date of issuance.
• The minimum age for initial USID card issuance is increased from 10 to 14 years.
• Continued use of the Reserve USID card to obtain active duty benefits is authorized for mobilized Reservists and their eligible dependents.
The Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System will continue to be the authoritative source to verify statutory eligibility for DoD healthcare and other benefits.