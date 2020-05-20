Military spouses often are the family's chief financial officer. From managing permanent, change-of-station moves to unexpected emergencies and changes in pay, there is little doubt about the importance of understanding the unique circumstances of managing personal finances in the military life.
In recognition of military spouses and the role they have in keeping the force financially ready, The Defense Department Office of Financial Readiness introduces MilSpouse Money Mission, a new financial education resource for military spouses.
MilSpouse Money Mission is the DoD's primary resource designed for and to provide military spouses with trusted information they can use to be more empowered and actively involved in making financial decisions for their families' financial well-being and achieving financial goals.