This is the last issue of the Belvoir Eagle for 2019. Thank you for reading and for providing story ideas to be shared with our Belvoir community. We’ll be back on the racks and in homes Jan. 9. Happy Holidays!
Announcements:
CYS Reminder – flu shots due Dec. 31
The deadline for CYS children eligible to receive the annual influenza immunization is Dec. 31, 2019.
To avoid suspension of your child care services beginning January 6, ensure an updated immunization record is on file by Dec. 31. For more information, call 703-805-5555.
PLEASE don’t drink and drive! This season, designate a sober driver or use the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide. Rides home are provided free, up to a $15 fare, from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. from Friday to Jan. 1. www.soberride.com.
Santa to visit Belvoir
Santa will visit the Fort Belvoir Commissary and Exchange Dec. 20-22. See the schedule below.
Fort Belvoir Exchange
Friday 10am -noon
Saturday 10am - noon
Sunday 1-2:30pm
Fort Belvoir Commissary
Friday 1-3pm
Saturday 1-3pm
Sunday 3-5pm