The coronavirus public health emergency has canceled or postponed many events, but the 50th anniversary of Earth Day is not one of them. Families and people are encouraged to take the event indoors or very close to home.
Earth Day is an international event that raises awareness of and concern for the environment. First celebrated April 22, 1970, Earth Day rallied more than 20 million Americans in support of environmental activities. The event was the largest grassroots movement in U.S. history and sparked the first major pieces of environmental legislation: The Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act.
With more than 13 million acres of land and hundreds of plant and animal species in its care, the military, its Service members, Families, and civilians recognize the importance of sound environmental stewardship.
Although Earth Day is April 22, it is important to remember sustaining the environment is an everyday responsibility and one the Army takes seriously.
Earth Day activities will not take place on Belvoir this year, but there are ways to celebrate close to home.
Plant native plants
If you have some planting you have been meaning to get to, now is a great time. Use this change to get fresh air and plant native plants, which support pollinator species that really need our help. Try to choose plants that bloom in succession throughout the season so food, or nectar, is available from spring through fall.
Conserve energy
Keep all unnecessary lights and electronics turned off whenever they are not in use. Wash your clothes in cold water, when possible, and change your light bulbs to LED. Keep your oven door closed when cooking.
Conserve water
Take showers instead of baths and use a dishwasher instead of hand-washing dishes. Use water from washing fruit to water plants.
Reduce single-use plastic
Instead of buying bottled water, buy reusable water bottles and a water filter. Use reusable coffee mugs instead of disposable cups and lids, to reduce unrecyclable waste.
Review your recycling
Take time to review how you are recycling in your home. Many people accidentally include items in their bins that cannot be recycled. This can contaminate other items and prevent them from being recycled. Check local guidance to learn what is accepted in your recycling stream and what is not.
Set green goals
Spend time setting green goals for the year. If we can work toward making every day Earth Day, we can make positive impacts on the environment around us.