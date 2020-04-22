When Fort Belvoir Soldiers were ordered to wear face coverings on base as a safety measure in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Jennifer Wilbraham jumped into action.
“I saw a need for the Soldiers, and I knew I could help them,” Wilbraham said.
With the assistance of her 13-year-old daughter Catherine, Wilbraham, the wife of Lt. Col. Andrew Wilbraham, Headquarters Battalion commander, began producing face coverings April 7. She and Catherine combined to make 45 to 50 face coverings over four to five days.
Once she and her daughter completed the face coverings, Wilbraham gave them to her husband, who along with others, distributed them to the Soldiers. Those left over are stored at headquarters battalion for future use.
Using the Million Mask Challenge as a model, Wilbraham found a template to make “nice and tight” face coverings that she felt worked best for the soldiers.
Wilbraham’s mother taught her to sew as a young girl. But Wilbraham said it had been awhile since she had used her sewing machine. Once she got going, though, it became easier to crank out the face coverings.
Catherine, who loves to sew, helped cut fabric for the face coverings.
Wilbraham said making the face coverings was a good diversion as she and her family remain at home during this time.
“You get bored,” Wilbraham said. “To take this up, even if it’s a little thing, you are helping.”
Wilbraham said her life as an Army wife has aided her ability to adapt during this time. She and her husband have moved eight times in Lt. Col. Wilbraham’s 24 years in the Army.
Lt. Col. Wilbraham starts terminal leave in June and retires at the end of September.
“It helps you prepare,” Wilbraham said of the constant moving. “It makes it easier. But this is an unprecedented time.”