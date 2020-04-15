A Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander Policy Memo, effective Friday, requires wearing face coverings at the following locations: Exchange, including shoppettes, Class Six, food establishments, concessionaires; the Commissary; Belvoir Hospital; ID card office; post offices and child development centers. The policy is in effect in areas where people cannot maintain a six foot distance.
According to Col. Michael Greenberg, carrison commander, the policy aligns with recent Defense Department policy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations about wearing cloth face coverings.
In addition to the face coverings, people visiting high-traffic areas, like the Commissary, Exchange and CDCs, may undergo a temperature screening with an infrared, no contact, scanner.
“My priority is the safety, health and welfare of all who visit, live and work on Fort Belvoir,” Greenberg said. “Over the last month, the installation and our various mission partners have taken a number of measures that we hope will stop the spread of the virus. I ask for everyone’s cooperation as we continue to work on behalf of the Fort Belvoir community.”
To read the policy, visit https://bit.ly/2RAnGws.