Beginning in January, Army National Guard Soldiers are eligible to take part in an Army-wide program allowing them to obtain civilian, industry-specific credentials and certifications.
Through the Credentialing Assistance Program, Soldiers can get additional training or take exams to earn credentials, like Lean Six Sigma; certified logistics technician and a commercial driver’s license; and certifications in more than 1,600 other programs.
Army Guard members can benefit from the program, said Kenneth Hardy, chief of the Army National Guard’s education branch.
“We are embedded in the community, (with) two-thirds of our force working in civilian occupations,” he said, referring to traditional Army Guard members.
Having those credentials, he added, can mean the difference for Soldiers when trying to advance their civilian careers.
“It can be that distinguisher, when you are going for a job application or promotion, (or) competing next to other candidates,” Hardy said. The program can be just as valuable for full-time Army Guard members who may be nearing retirement, he said.
“It preps the Soldiers for civilian life, by making those skills recognizable on the civilian side, when they transition,” Hardy said. However, Soldiers can only pursue credentials that reflect their rank and military education, he said.
For example, Army Guard members who complete courses such as the Advanced Leaders or the Captains Career courses have different options in selecting credentialing programs than junior members.
Regardless of rank, Soldiers can pursue programs outside their military jobs, a feature that is especially beneficial for those whose military job doesn’t have a civilian equivalent. “There is simply not a credentialed system for those who cock a cannon,” said Hardy.
The program can also benefit Soldiers who may want to transition to a new military career field.
“(This program) opens it up for Soldiers to have lots of opportunities while they are serving, and lots of opportunities when they get out,” said Hardy.
He said Army Guard members should be mindful of funding limits when taking on credentialing programs. Soldiers can use tuition and credentialing assistance concurrently, as long as they don’t exceed a $4,000 cap per fiscal year. There are other limitations also.
“Tuition assistance pays for tuition only,” he said. (Credentialing assistance) pays for tuition fees, books, supplies, and tests -- everything associated with getting that credential,” he said.
Hardy added that, even for Guard members with a college degree, a credentialed designation next to their name can help them achieve greater success.
“With credentials, it’s a little bit of a game-changer,” he said. “(When) you put initials next to your name, you show who you are, what you know and what you can bring to the table.”
Soldiers interested in the program should contact Barden Education Center at 703-805-9264 to schedule a credential assistance counseling session.