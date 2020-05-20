As many families living on post know, The Villages of Belvoir prohibits most home-based businesses. But, Army regulations allow families to establish a home business, through the Army Family Child Care Program. FCC provides on-post child care by authorized military family members, retirees and qualified civilians working as independent contractors, according to Nikki Giroux, FCC director. She said providers must live on Belvoir, be 18 or older with a high school diploma or equivalent, and be able to complete and pass an Army background check.
“We’re looking for individuals interested in helping out our Service members and our civilians by caring for children and teens,” Giroux said. “Some benefits include getting to work from home; the ability to care for your own children, so you don’t need child care; a good income and a long-lasting career.” She added that FCC providers can take their training and experience and transfer it to other installations and CYS activities.
“It can be a great opportunity, especially for spouses with young children, they can stay home while working and you can transfer that experience to other military installations,” said Family Child Care provider Tabitha Stafford, who started about six years ago. “It’s great, working at home with your young children, and also being able to provide a constant schedule and adding curriculum and being able to teach children of different ages. It’s so rewarding.”
Families pay the provider directly, with fees based on rank. Giroux said annual income can range from $5,000 to $27,000 a year. FCC pays the provider supplemental subsidies, like for caring for a special needs child, or incentive payment for every year participating.
To ensure quality care, the program limits six children per house, including the provider’s children. FCC provides all necessary materials, including tables, chairs, cubbies; toys, gates and safety items. FCC providers also have the flexibility to offer child care on an hourly basis.
“We’ve had spouses and grandmothers, men and women, and a variety of providers. As long they’re eligible to live on post, and the sponsor is in agreement,” said Giroux.
She said she hopes to expand the current, eight homes offering on-installation child care, to at least 20 homes. FCC can provide a glimpse of what the child-care career is like and connects interested providers with current providers, to help with questions.
For more info, contact:
Army Family Child Care Program
703-805-1824