Jim Haslam laughs when asked about playing for the legendary Al Davis on the Fort Belvoir football team in 1953. At the time, Haslam was a second lieutenant in the Army assigned to Belvoir and the Army Corps of Engineers. Davis, meanwhile, was a first-time, head football coach.
As an All-American offensive lineman at the University of Tennessee, selected by the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Draft’s 24th round, in January 1953, Haslam had more playing experience than Davis.
But, the future Raiders’ owner and Pro Football Hall of Famer displayed a penchant for innovation, with his zone-blocking schemes and throwing. Even now, Haslam marvels at Davis’ football acumen.
“I was 23, he was 24. But, he knew so much about football for somebody that young who had never played,” Haslam recalled.
With a talented team dubbed the Engineers, Davis led Belvoir to an 8-2-1 record, at a time when Belvoir’s schedule included games against colleges like Kent State and programs from other military bases.
The Engineers featured two of Haslam’s college all-American teammates, halfback Hank Lauricella and lineman Bill Pearman, Georgia Tech linebacker George Morris and Wake Forest quarterback Ed Kissell, who went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Haslam said his most memorable moment from his Belvoir playing career came against Kent State.
“I got my teeth knocked out,” Haslam said.
Haslam left Belvoir for Korea, where he served for 13 months. After leaving the military, the Packers asked if he was interested in joining them. He was not.
“By the time I got back from the service, it was February,” Haslam said. “I immediately got a job in the oil business. When the Packers called and wanted me to come, I had already made up my mind that I didn’t want to pursue a professional football career.”
Haslam, who went on to become a prominent businessman, stayed in touch with Davis over the years. The two got together for dinner one time when Davis came to the University of Tennessee to watch a practice. They also connected over the phone and saw each other at NFL games.
“Al Davis was a real character, but he was so very smart and so much ahead of his time,” Haslam said.