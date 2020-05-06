On April 23, 125 officers virtually graduated from the Army Command and General Staff Officers’ Course, at the Belvoir Satellite Campus. Col. Scott Green, director, Army Command and General Staff School, served as the graduation speaker from his Fort Leavenworth, Kan., office.
The Belvoir campus, in Barden Education Center, was the place that provided the first 10 weeks of the 16-week resident course common core instruction. The graduating officers were composed of active, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve field-grade officers. This class also had an Army civilian and an officer from the U.S. Public Health Service. These officers received the same resident instruction that officers get during the CGSOC common core at the college’s main, Leavenworth campus.
The course’s final six weeks differed from previous ones because they were taught virtually. At the start of week 11, in mid-March, the Covid-19 pandemic forced students out of their Barden Ed Center classrooms and into their virtual classrooms, to a system that enabled the officers to complete the course by virtually participating in automated distance learning lessons conducted at their own pace, attending a class with their instructors in a virtual classroom, or completing lessons with a combination of those two methods.
April class honor graduates were Maj. Kerney Perlik and Maj. Bruce Mayeaux. After graduation, Perlik assumed duty as a battalion executive officer in the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Carson, Colo. Mayeaux resumed duty as command judge advocate for the 409th Contracting Support Brigade, at Sembach, Germany.
The April 24 virtual graduation ceremony had 192 participants attend and the next CGSOC course at Belvoir virtually begins today.