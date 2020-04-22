Due to the current public health emergency, some of the exhibit gallery finishing work at the National Museum of the U.S. Army has been suspended, impacting the project’s completion timeline.
“Although disappointing, postponing the opening of the museum is a proactive and appropriate decision,” said Tammy Call, museum director. “And, we stand ready to resume that work as soon as possible.”
The National Army Museum will be the first and only museum to tell the Army’s entire 244-year history. Under construction on a publicly accessible part of Belvoir, the museum will be open to the public for free.
“The U.S. Army was here at the birth of our nation over 240 years ago and continues to influence our everyday lives,” Call said. “We look forward to welcoming visitors when we can again gather together and celebrate our shared history.”
The museum is a joint effort between the Army and the non-profit organization, Army Historical Foundation. The foundation is constructing the building with private funds, while the Army provides the infrastructure, roads, utilities and exhibit work that make the building into a museum. The Army owns and manages the museum.
To view a video of the National Museum of the U.S. Army, go to dvidshub.net/unit/NMUSA.