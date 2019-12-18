From left: Col. Michael Greenberg, Garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Peguese, The Army Aviation Brigade; Nicole Murray, Washington Nationals Community Relations; Col. Mark Kappelmann, commander, The Army Aviation Brigade; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Behrendt, Command Chief Warrant Officer, The Army Aviation Brigade; pose with the Washington Nationals’ World Series trophy in O’Neil Hanger at Davison Army Airfield, Tuesday. Fort Belvoir developed strong community ties with the Nationals, and the MLB champions have given a great deal of support to the installation’s youth sports activities. The World Series trophy also made stops at Fort Belvoir Elementary School and Wells Field House for personal photo opportunities as a way of saying thanks.