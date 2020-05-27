The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, allows civilians across the Defense Department to take up to two weeks of emergency paid sick leave from April 1 through Dec. 31, provided that they meet certain conditions. The new emergency sick leave will be separate from the normal sick leave civilians accrue and can be taken without using accrued sick leave.
The leave is available to civilians required to remain in quarantine by a federal, local or state quarantine order, employees who have been advised by a health care professional to self-quarantine; and to employees who experience COVID-19 symptoms and receive a medical diagnosis. They must, however, provide documentation of the government agency that issued the quarantine order or the name of the health care provider who advised the self-quarantine.
Employees who provide care for individuals who have been subject to a federal or local stay-at-home order or have been advised by a doctor to remain home can qualify, but will be paid two-thirds of their normal pay rate. This includes parents who care for
a child under the age of 18 whose school may be closed or had their place of care closed due to quarantine restrictions.
According to Todd Fore, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for civilian personnel, the civilian pay system has not yet been adjusted for those that care for others and employees who take sick leave for caregiving may receive their normal full pay for now. Those employees would subsequently be asked to repay one-third of the sum.
Fore said that the Defense Finance and Accounting Service will take back the owed sum in future pay periods and increments. He added that DFAS has been working on updating the leave system so that employees will be paid the correct amount.
Part-time employees will also be eligible for additional sick leave, but the maximum amount of leave will be based on the average number of hours that employee works over a two-week period.
DOD employees who fall under certain exemptions may not be eligible for the emergency paid leave.
Employees must have scheduled work hours in order to take the emergency leave, meaning that civilians in furlough status, employees who have been suspended or employees who are in leave-without-pay status will not be eligible. Emergency paid leave may also not be used on holidays or in conjunction with other leave.
For more information visit: go.usa.gov/xwCdz