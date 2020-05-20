If anyone plans on bringing a dog onto Belvoir, it’s important to know beforehand the Army policy about domestic animals on Army installations, since some breeds are prohibited on base.
The policy is in place for one simple reason.
“For the safety of everyone on the installation,” said Bridget Pilgrim, garrison safety manager. “We want to try and prevent any mishaps.”
The policy states the garrison commander “has authority over installation access for all animals other than service dogs,” and applies to all those who come on base, whether they are residents, employees, contractors or visitors.
Dogs of particular breeds that are considered aggressive or dangerous or potentially aggressive and dangerous are banned from the installation. Those breeds include pit bulls like American Staffordshire and English Staffordshire bull terriers; rottweilers, Doberman pinschers, chows and wolf hybrids.
The policy also defines a service dog as one from an accredited service-dog organization approved by the Veterans Administration. The dog is individually trained to do work or perform tasks to benefit a person with a physical or mental disability and trained to respond to a verbal command or condition of a qualified Service member.
People with questions about bringing a dog on base may contact the following for more information: