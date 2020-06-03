This month marks the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Belvoir is a waterfront community that sometimes gets impacted by damaging winds, flash floods and severe thunderstorms from hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean.
This season, make a plan for how you and your family will stay informed of weather-related hazards. Know how to communicate, if there is a loss of power; and what to do, where to go, and what to bring, if an evacuation becomes necessary. Remember to plan for your unique circumstances, like current medical or pharmaceutical needs for family members and pets.
Visit https://go.usa.gov/xw4jE to download a hurricane prep kit with information and checklists.