Army Materiel Command is expanding an installation employment transfer program to provide NAF employees better opportunities as they move with their Soldier or civilian through a career that demands mobility.
The expanded program makes it easier for Nonappropriated Fund-employed spouses to continue their own careers, even as they relocate with their spouse. The new Civilian Employment Assignment Tool, CEAT, was expanded due to an initiative to better support military spouse employment during a PCS. CEAT better supports the Army secretary’s initiative to hire and retain military and civilian spouses when they relocate with their family to another Army installation.
“Our ability to enhance the working spouse transfer and placement processes will go a long way to reducing the stress points associated with a PCS move,” said Max Wyche, AMC’s deputy chief of staff for human resources.
While the expanded program is a definite benefit for military spouses, it also benefits the Army, which can better retain experienced employees, regardless of where their spouse’s career takes them.
Supporting mobility
The program started in 2018 for childcare positions, said Tara Ackeret, AMC’s chief of Civilian Human Resources Policy and Programs Division. To date, CEAT has been used to transfer more than 300 Army NAF employees, 177 of them military spouses.
“Because military spouses are employed in other NAF positions, it was important to expand beyond the original scope to reach all eligible transferring spouses,” Ackeret said.
Comparable position
One key element of both programs is that spouses can move to a comparable NAF position during a PCS, without having to go through the competitive hiring process, Ackeret said.
Military spouse Yolanda Bermejo and Kierra Davis, CYS employees working at day care centers, used the program last year, when their spouses transferred, with the Bermejo family moving from Louisiana to New York; and the Davis family moving from New York to Kentucky.
“Once I was in the system, the process was extremely easy,” Bermejo said. “Within a month, I had a position at Fort Hamilton. It is a really good program for military spouses, because it’s so nice to have a job waiting for us when we PCS with our spouses. It shows the Army really cares about us.”
Davis agreed, adding expanding CEAT to include more NAF positions and civilian spouses is better for families and the Army.
NAF employees can register at go.usa.gov/xvPtS. Registration must have an endorsement from the employee’s current supervisor. Registering notifies a gaining location an employee is requesting a noncompetitive transfer and the losing and gaining installations facilitate the transfer.