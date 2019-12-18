Many of our local streams suffer the effects of too much salt. Road salt (sodium chloride) is most commonly used to remove ice from roads, parking lots, and sidewalks. As snow and ice melt, road salt is carried into our lakes, streams, and wetlands, where just one teaspoon can permanently pollute five gallons of water. Chloride from road salt is a major threat to water quality in Accotink Creek, the Potomac River, and other areas of the country where de-icing occurs. Since chloride is not easily filtered from water in the natural environment, it builds up over time in the soil and water. Because of this, chloride levels in streams can remain elevated throughout the year – even in the summer.
Road salt provides benefits by preventing roadway accidents, but can also have negative impacts on the environment and drinking water sources. When large amounts of road salt get into our drinking water sources it can contaminate it so that we can’t drink it. An excessive amount of salt is hard and expensive for water treatment facilities to remove.
With winter weather on its way, we will all be breaking out the road salt, so it is extremely important to control salt at the source by being strategic about when, where, and how salt is applied.