The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramon “CZ” Colon-Lopez seems to believe in President Harry S. Truman’s statement, “Not all readers are leaders, but all leaders are readers.”
The SEAC has released a reading list of five books, and all of them stress different aspects of leadership.
Colon-Lopez wants Service members to read the books and discuss and reflect on their content.
It is an eclectic list of books, from Attila the Hun to Ernest Shackleton, and from the highest mountains of the world to the halls of power. The one constant is each deals with leadership and has lessons for readers.
“My warrior ethos, profession as a Pararescueman and active lifestyle led to the selection of these literary works,” Colon-Lopez wrote. “This year, I decided to focus on some of my early readings, many of which I continuously reference for wisdom.”
Here is the SEAC’s reading list:
• “The Leadership Secrets of Attila the Hun,” by Dr. Wess Roberts
• “Let the Word Go Forth,” by Theodore Sorenson
• “Military leadership: In Pursuit of Excellence,” by Robert Taylor, William Rosenbach and Eric Rosenbach
• “Moving Mountains: Lessons on Life and Leadership,” by Reinhold Messner
• “Shackleton’s Way: Leadership Lessons from the Great Antarctic Explorer,” by Margot Morrell and Stephanie Capparell.
The SEAC looks forward to discussing these books with Service members and wants them to spread the list far and wide, because as Napoléon Bonaparte said: “Show me a family of readers, and I will show you the people who move the world.”