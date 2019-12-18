Every year, Fort Belvoir’s Fire and Emergency Services invites students from Belvoir Elementary Campus to create art that reflects the installation’s commitment to maintaining fire safety. Those art pieces are then judged and winners get VIP treatment from FES personnel, the garrison command team, their teachers and their fellow students.
The prize for winning the art contest includes a fire-truck ride to school, where they’re personally greeted at the front steps by school principals.
In the 2019 competition, Autumn Ewing, a Belvoir Upper School sixth-grader, won first; and Ava Sylvester, a first-grader, tied for first with Olivia Sylvester, a third-grader at Belvoir Primary, and also her sister.
On Dec. 6, FES personnel Col. Michael Greenberg, Belvoir Garrison commander; and Command Sgt. Major Jason Young, arrived at the Sylvester home in two fire trucks to pick up Olivia and Ava for their ride to school. Before departing, Belvoir FES fire fighter, Adam Stover, gave the students and their younger sister, Evelynn, 5, a tour of all the specialized equipment first responders use, and Belvoir FES Capt. Samantha Green, gave Olivia and Ava a chance to try on a fire coat and helmet.
Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Good then gave the students some tips on keeping their homes safe from fire hazards, making an escape plan and establishing a meeting place for the family, in an emergency.
“OK, we don’t want to be late for school today,” Good said, after the safety briefing, and Olivia and Ava, along with their mom, Kelly Sylvester, boarded the trucks and prepared for a brief installation tour, before heading to school.
When the fire trucks arrived at the Elementary School, with lights flashing and sirens blaring, Jamey Chianetta, Belvoir Upper School principal, met the girls and joined FES personnel to escort them into the building—their first stop, the video studio where they were recognized during the morning announcements before making their way to their respective classrooms to start their school days.
Both girls accepted the first-place award with humility and very few words. Ava said she’d spent about a day working on her project, and Olivia said it took about two days to complete her piece for the contest.
Then, Friday, it was Autumn Ewing’s turn to get her special ride to Fort Belvoir Upper School. Her brother, Nicholas, won the honor last year, so the Ewing family was familiar with the arrival of two fire engines to their home.
As the fire truck rolled up to Fort Belvoir Upper School, all of her classmates in Ms. Michie’s 6th class were standing outside to greet her, and give her hugs and high-fives, before heading in for morning announcements with upper school principal Jamey Chianetta joining the firefighters and Col. Greenberg on camera. Chianetta told Ewing how proud she was.
“We are so glad that you entered the contest – good job. We hope that even more students will enter next year, and since Autumn doesn’t have any other siblings, there’s a chance for the rest of you to win,” said Chianetta.
Lt. Gus Leite, told the school during morning announcements how important it was to have an emergency fire plan for the home.
“Make sure you close your doors when you go to bed, you have a better chance of survivability for yourself and will result in less damage to your home. So, anytime you’re sleeping, make sure everyone closes the door,” said Leite. “Also know the number to call for an emergency, and be sure to tell them your name, address, and what’s the nature of the emergency, when you call 911.”
Autumn, smiling throughout, was modest about her achievement. “I liked drawing it and I hope it helps somebody stay safe.”