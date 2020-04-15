The coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our personal and professional lives, and, for Belvoir families, one of the biggest changes was Virginia’s decision to close public schools for the rest of the school year.
State education requirements, however, remain in place, so educators had to quickly craft a safe, alternate mode of education. Fairfax County Public Schools is among the thousands of school districts across the country working to maintain its mission via distance learning.
Parents can download distance learning packets at bit.ly/PacketOptOut.
Distance Learning: the new normal
Belvoir Elementary School’s distance learning is in two phases: in the first, current phase, the Instructional Services Department posted all learning resources on an online portal, Blackboard, where parents can access content areas, according to Margo Pareja, Belvoir Primary School principal.
“This week, phase 2 of the distance learning plan begins. Every student in grades K through 8 will be sent a packet to practice new content, and a schedule of times when teachers host an hour of virtual learning. This will be done via another online tool, called Blackboard Ultra, where students have lessons in reading, math and writing, and interact with their teachers. We will also record those lessons for kids who might not be available to participate in the live classes,” said Pareja.
Students will practice assignments each day and teachers will provide virtual office hours, for parents’ and students’ questions.
Technology easing the transition
“The teachers are using technology to produce live and recorded lessons,” said Jamey Chianetta, Belvoir Upper School principal. “The kids sign on to Blackboard, and have a whole lesson there, with the teacher guiding it, and kids interacting. We want to make sure the students have the opportunity to connect with their teachers, every day,” she said.
Maribeth Luftglass, assistant superintendent of Information Technology with FCPS, said distance learning was already planned for a gradual rollout this summer, but a pandemic response required immediate implementation.
“I think it has leap-frogged ahead of our teacher’s comfort and expertise,” she said. “Teachers have been very supportive and sometimes, it’s nothing like a crisis to say ‘I really needed to learn this’. Without a safety net, you just do it when there’s a pandemic forcing everyone to go online. We’re all making this happen for our kids, because that’s what it’s all about.”
A new kind of classroom
Despite the new format, Distance Learning appears to be well-received among students, parents and teachers alike, Chianetta said.
“The teachers are excited, and a little nervous, because it’s such a new way of teaching. But, they’re also really energized and I think they’ll get even more confident as they see how well it’s going.”
Sixth-grade teacher, Lee Duhe’, said there are milestones for students each year those teachers won’t be able to share.
“We’re all upset about this.
I don’t think there’s one of us that didn’t cry. Many of the students will move on, and we won’t see them next year,” Duhe’ said, as she began to choke up. “There’s a little bit of sadness, because I didn’t get tell my students goodbye,”
For more information about Belvoir Elementary’s Distance Learning program, visitfcps.edu/news/coronavirus-update.