With stress levels potentially on the rise for people adjusting to the impact of the coronavirus, the Army Substance Abuse Risk Reduction Program and the Installation Prevention Team at Fort Belvoir are working together to ensure everyone’s safety.
Based on blotter reports from Belvoir’s Department of Emergency Services, the IPT team keeps a close eye on areas like child neglect, domestic abuse and other high-risk behaviors.
In studying the data, if IPT sees an uptick in an area, they will look further into what’s going on to find trends. Prevention team members meet virtually, right now, to brainstorm about how best to monitor trends, if they arise. They use demographics and monitor other locations, then engage the commander. If a situation involves an active Soldier from Belvoir who lives off-base, local jurisdictions will also help out.
“We want to identify the root cause, if we can, and develop prevention and mitigation, short-term and long-term, strategies,” said Yetta Canty, risk reduction program coordinator for Belvoir’s Army Substance Abuse Program.
Canty said she gets data from eight departments who have experts in their area and then puts the information into a database for further review, to see if there are increases or decreases in high-risk behaviors. Since everyone is unable to meet, because of the stay-at-home order, Canty said she will submit her report via email to all the other departments for feedback.
The Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Family Advocacy Program reported to IPT there has been no increase in domestic violence or child abuse/maltreatment cases to date and Behavioral Health reports no increase in suicidal ideations or attempts among teens or adults.
If you need assistance in any of the listed high-risk areas or would like additional resource support for your unit or organization, contact the Risk Reduction Program office, at 703-805-2587, 1093 or 1083.