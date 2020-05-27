I’m fortunate to have worked with some spectacular people in more than 20 years working for Army and Navy public affairs offices. As a military spouse, I worked for the U.S., in Japan and England, before relocating to the States. Belvoir is the second Army installation I’ve served, and, at more than a decade, my longest. Public Affairs professionals are a strange, yet meticulous, group who can often babble on about an Oxford comma, the merits of a well-placed semicolon or how truly fabulous a certain picture is.
Rick Musselman was one of those strange, yet meticulous, professionals. The Belvoir Eagle’s sports editor, only the third I’ve known in 12 years – and the longest tenured, here, died unexpectedly over the weekend.
He was always a logical, sensible, calming force in an office often filled with deadline chaos and mixed personalities.
Rick spent hours away from home, covering Fort Belvoir sporting events on evenings and weekends. He got razzed by adult players who wanted their name in the next edition and the stink-eye from parents who wanted to ensure he featured their child in the best light possible.
However, family was everything to Rick … and, although exceptionally dedicated to Belvoir’s cool sports scene, in a heartbeat, he’d be checking on his family, helping them … or dashing unexpectedly from work when he couldn’t reach someone whose phone was off.
Rick’s obituary reads: Rick spent the last nine years as the Belvoir Eagle’s Sports Editor. He loved the Soldiers and their families and took a great deal of pride in participating within the Army community; from watching the Soldiers compete and learning and reporting their stories, to watching the families’ children grow over the years through their respective teams, the relationships built with staff … he always took joy in cheering for the Bulldogs and had a special place in his heart for the Wounded Warriors and carried their stories with him always.
In essence, Rick was a member of their families while cheering them on, watching them grow, writing about and sharing their stories.
Jerry Arrington, Belvoir’s Youth Sports director, said he was sorry to hear of Rick’s death. “He was a great person and I’m going to truly miss him. He was a great friend to our Youth Sports Program and never missed a beat,” Arrington said.
Rock on, Rick.
You never missed a beat and we’ll debate Oxford commas another time.