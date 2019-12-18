Fort Belvoir Visitor Processing Operations Center, a relative newcomer to the post’s intramural sports league, brought every asset in its offensive arsenal to best Aerospace Data Facility-East, 55-41, Dec. 5 at Wells Field House.
Both VPOC and ADF-E came to the hardwood with rosters full of talent and experience, setting the stage for a crowd-pleasing exchange, and the squads didn’t disappoint. VPOC guards, Earl Skinner and Skylar Jones, wasted no time unleashing a precision passing game, opening up opportunities all over the court for Gilbert Glasco; Barry Hunter; Shaquan Johnson and three-point specialist, Steven “Deuce” Wright. Despite early fortunes, however, ADF-E came roaring back to balance the scales, courtesy of the efforts of lane-driving aces, Daniel Slocum and Jesse Staton; as well as shooting guards, Thompson Stephens and Jacob Mikelson, whose increasing accuracy from the perimeter and the baseline kept the VPOC defense on its toes throughout the first period.
About midway through the back half of the contest, VPOC began to take the upper hand. Wright’s uncanny accuracy from the three-point arc, combined with Skinner and Jones’ surgically placed passes inside, quickly propelled the team to a 7-point advantage. Despite ADF-E’s best efforts to stem the tide, the VPOC defense, employing a double-team approach to foiling any comeback designs, Skinner, Jones and company held onto the lead for the rest of the showdown, booking the victory.
Intramural basketball games are played Tuesdays and Thursdays through January, with the season culminating in a single-elimination championship tournament between the 10 top-seeded teams.
For information about Fort Belvoir’s intramural sports program and the annual Commander’s Cup title race, call Justin Fitzgerald, 703-806-5093. Athletes can also contact their unit representative to sign up and get schedules.
For weekly game schedules, scores and standings, visit https://www.quickscores.com/belvoirmwr.