The Defense Department Office of Special Needs and Military OneSource launched a new, digital tool, to guide military families with special needs to the specific information and resources they need. The tool, called EFMP & Me, connects families anytime and anywhere with tools and information about the Exceptional Family Member Program. Using the tool, families can learn about support services; preparing for a move or deployment;, responding to changes in education or medical needs;, and adjusting to new life situations.
“The Department of Defense is committed to supporting our families with special needs, and EFMP & Me is an important enhancement to the program,” said Kim Joiner, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy. “EFMP & Me provides virtual access to support services for all stages of their military lives, whether they’re just starting out in the program, navigating medical or educational systems, or preparing for retirement from the service.”
Available on computers or mobile devices, EFMP & Me gives families personalized assistance, based on their circumstances. Users answer a few questions and choose the types of information they want, like medical; education; enrollment; child care; accessibility or housing.
The tool creates customizable checklists, at the DoD policy level, for users to follow. These checklists include important to-dos, tips and resources that help fine-tune the individual’s experience. Users with Military OneSource accounts can save their checklists to view
again later.
EFMP & Me is one part of a support system for military families with special needs. That support starts with EFMP Family Support on installations and includes the Military OneSource network, which provides 24/7 support to Service members and families anywhere.