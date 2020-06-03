The art-deco Wallace Theater on Belvoir turned into a dog-handler evaluation site, last week, when members of the 947th Military Police Detachment, both human and canine, searched for simulated bombs.
“We know the layout and these exercises and training helps us with familiarity,” said Sgt. 1st Class T.J. Young, 947th detachment sergeant and kennel master.
“As MPs and military working dog handlers, we’re providing a service to Belvoir Garrison, Military District of Washington, Protective Services Battalion, all the different agencies we work for,” Young said. “And, it’s our responsibility to do it thoroughly and safely.”
Ongoing training allows detachment members to become familiar with all locations and building managers, not only on Belvoir, but in warehouses, theaters and offices at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and Fort McNair.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about relationship building,” Young said. “When someone asks us to come in and sweep a facility, the handlers and military working dogs become more and more familiar with personnel, there, and with the building’s layout.
“It all goes down to the people who you know,” he said, adding they like to get as much exposure to buildings on all installations as possible.
“We eventually learn and know the layout and have familiarity with building managers, which is hugely important, especially in a stressful situation,” Young said. “It goes back to your training and what you know.”
Comparing it to combat, he said it’s imperative to have situational awareness. “When you’re shooting at things, you know the people to your left and right and you know what everyone’s capabilities are, to help one another.
“A familiar face is especially important in a bad situation,” he said about relationships with building managers.
Young said military working dogs and their handlers in a building shows presence. “When someone sees us at our jobs, sweeping these facilities, it makes ‘bad actors’ not want to go in. Additionally, it lets everyone know buildings are safe and secure.”